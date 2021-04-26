Tervita (TEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tervita (TSE:TEV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Tervita to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter.

Tervita stock opened at C$4.98 on Monday. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The stock has a market cap of C$575.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

