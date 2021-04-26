Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $739.00. The stock had a trading volume of 432,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599,926. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $709.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

