Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

