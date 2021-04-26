TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 252,126 shares.The stock last traded at $79.34 and had previously closed at $78.02.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

