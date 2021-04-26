Tfo Tdc LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.00. 113,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

