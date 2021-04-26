Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.76 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

