Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 459 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

