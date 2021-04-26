Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.13. 276,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,758,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

