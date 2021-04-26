Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 23.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 59.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.85. 7,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $224.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

