TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Financial Analysis

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08% Pfizer 17.85% 24.88% 9.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pfizer 0 10 3 0 2.23

TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $38.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Pfizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 39,748.35 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -23.17 Pfizer $51.75 billion 4.17 $16.27 billion $2.95 13.11

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pfizer beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis, and COVID-19 under the Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric/adult), Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine brands; biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, and Eucrisa/Staquis brands; and amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Akcea Therapeutics, Inc; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Syapse, Inc. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.