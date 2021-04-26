Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS THLEF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. Thales has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

