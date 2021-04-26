The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

