The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report $14.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.61 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.42 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.62 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

NYSE BA opened at $238.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

