The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,240.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,197.08.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,168.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,034.03. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $428.44 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

