The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

NYSE SAM traded down $52.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,231.50. 2,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,034.03. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $428.44 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $78,996,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

