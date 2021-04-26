The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28. 9,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,414. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.