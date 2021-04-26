The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.96.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,805,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

