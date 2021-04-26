The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $67.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

