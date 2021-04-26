The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

