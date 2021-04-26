The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.70. 230,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,187,199. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

