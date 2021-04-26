The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $57.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.13 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

