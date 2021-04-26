The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.9% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

