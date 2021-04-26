The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $410.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of GS stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

