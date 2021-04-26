The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $59,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average of $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

