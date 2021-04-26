The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Sells £25,200 in Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Dylan Bogg sold 30,000 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Shares of LON TMG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 115,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.72. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £81.46 million and a PE ratio of -37.39.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

