The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $89,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

