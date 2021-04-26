The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

