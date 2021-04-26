The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

