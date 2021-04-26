The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers’ first-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,709 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

