The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

YORW opened at $51.58 on Friday. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The York Water by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

