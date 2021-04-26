THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Tops $17.17 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $861,367.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006439 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.