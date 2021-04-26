Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

THTX stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

