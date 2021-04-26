Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Tops $80.24 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $80.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00305337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00027323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.