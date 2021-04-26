Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 342,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

