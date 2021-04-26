Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

