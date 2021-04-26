Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.14 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

