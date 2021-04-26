Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

