Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

