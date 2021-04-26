Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,452 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 246,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

