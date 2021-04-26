Tiaa Fsb Sells 452 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

