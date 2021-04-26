Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

