TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.74. 34,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

