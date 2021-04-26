TOP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $25.82 million and $1.93 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

