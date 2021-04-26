TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce sales of $166.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.58 million to $167.98 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $636.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.26 million to $638.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $620.62 million, with estimates ranging from $614.23 million to $627.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TOWN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TowneBank by 171.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

