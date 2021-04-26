Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $175.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $175.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

