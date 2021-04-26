Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.95.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

