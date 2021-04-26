Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.