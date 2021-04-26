Transform Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $74.96 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

