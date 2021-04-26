Transform Wealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $101.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

