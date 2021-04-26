Transform Wealth LLC Sells 9,061 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

